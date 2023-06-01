Live
Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, known for his roles in films like Karthikeya 2 and the upcoming SPY, delighted his fans by announcing his next project, Swayambhu, on his birthday. This multi-lingual film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, showcasing Nikhil's pan-Indian appeal. With filming already commencing, the anticipation among fans is at its peak. The decision to release the film in multiple languages indicates a strong desire to cater to a wide range of audiences.
Our 20th Film will be #Swayambhu— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 1, 2023
🙏🏽 thanks for all the Love and Wishes on my Birthday... Will keep working harder and try to win ur hearts always 🙏🏽 @krishbharat20 @manojdft @RaviBasrur @TagoreMadhu @bhuvan_sagar @PixelStudiosoff @TimesMusicHub @jungleemusicSTH pic.twitter.com/d2fCgHmW3a