Nithiin Plants A Sapling On The Occasion Of His Birthday And Thanks MP Santosh Kumar

Tollywood's ace actor Nithiin is celebrating his 39th birthday today and turned a year older… On this special occasion, he planted a sapling as a part of the Telangana government's 'Green Indian Challenge' and thanked MP Santosh Kumar for his efforts. Nithiin dropped a gratitude note on his Twitter page and also shared a few pics of his plant sapling event!



Thank you @actor_nithiin garu for planting sapling as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge on your birthday. #GIC wishes you a great year ahead. An appeal from you to your fans to replicate your act, would be great in the interest of future generations.#HBDNithin🎂 🎉🌱. pic.twitter.com/PiSVTqXaTN — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) March 30, 2022

Nithiin replied to the tweet and showcased his gratitude with penning kind words…

It is my pleasure Anna And I personally want to congratulate you on your unwavering efforts with this project. I wish you continued success ahead. Thank you again for making my birthday more special 🤗🤗 https://t.co/ort2d0mkj7 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 30, 2022

On this special day, his wife Shalini also wished him with a special post and treated all the fans of this 'Heart Attack' star…

Even a few Tollywood actors like Samantha, Varun Tej wished Nithiin on this special day with their lovely posts… Take a look!

Varun Tej Konidela

Sai Dharam Tej

Happy Birthday darling @actor_nithiin. Looks like you have given yourself and your fans a treat with the First Attack from #MacherlaNiyojakavargam Loved your looks and intensity 💥 Wishing you a blasting year ahead 🤗🤗🤗… Good luck @SrSekhar & teamhttps://t.co/glplDKGNWE — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 30, 2022

Going with the teaser, Nithiin aka Siddharth Reddy the district collector of Guntur is seen fighting with a few goons who painted their bodies same like a tiger.

Krithi Shetty

Harish Shankar

Many more Happy returns Darling @actor_nithiin wishing you a super duper blockbuster year ahead 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/4HNJw13YKb — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) March 30, 2022

Venky Kudumula

Birthday wishes to my darling Bro-man @actor_nithiin ! Love you as always anna 🤗❤️#HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/O76se5RSWs — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) March 29, 2022

Samantha





























Speaking about Macherla Niyojakavargam movie, it is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section.

Happy Birthday Nithiin…