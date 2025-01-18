Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ all set for theatrical release on March 28

Hero Nithiin is gearing up for his next big screen outing with Robinhood, a heist comedy directed by Venky Kudumula, who previously collaborated with him on the blockbuster Bheeshma. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, also stars Sreeleela in the female lead role. Robinhood is slated to release on March 28, 2025, and is expected to be one of the major attractions of the summer movie season.

The makers have revealed a stylish release date poster featuring Nithiin in a sleek, special agent look, exuding elegance and confidence as he walks with an unmistakable charm. The film’s promotional activities are set to intensify in the coming days, with the release of the second single, which will feature Ketika Sharma. The film's music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has already received a positive response from audiences, particularly the first single and teaser.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, and features cinematography by Sai Sriram, editing by Koti, and art direction by Raam Kumar. With the combination of a popular star, a talented director, and a fresh concept, Robinhood is expected to captivate audiences when it hits theatres this March.