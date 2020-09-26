No Promotions from Anushka?

After V, another Telugu film Nishabdham is gearing up for a grand release on OTT platforms. Anushka Shetty starrer is creating no buzz on social media right now. With just one week left for the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video, there is no sign of promotions. The film unit already promoted the film when they planned a theatrical release.

However, the lockdown spoiled all the plans and the makers skipped a theatrical release for the film now. The film unit is not promoting the film now and many does not know that the movie releases next week. The film unit should come up with a promotional campaign to make sure that everyone knows about the release of the movie.

As of now, Anushka is not seen in the promotions anywhere. Let us see if they change their game plan anytime soon.