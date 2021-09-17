No ROWDYISM for Balakrishna

Tollywood: Director Gopichand Malineni who recently scored a hit with Krack is set to direct Balakrishna in his next film. Tentatively titled as NBK107, the film's shoot will begin soon. There are reports that Rowdyism is the title confirmed for the film but here is an official clarity on the same. The makers revealed that the title is not fixed yet.

"Official announcement about #NBK107 would come as and when the time is appropriate. Do not believe in any speculations!," Mythri Movie Makers released a statement.

The following is the full statement on regarding the same:

The speculations regarding the title being fixed for #NBK107 in the media are untrue. It is heartening to see the anticipation and excitement for the film. We would announce a fitting title for the film and other details about the movie when the time is appropriate.