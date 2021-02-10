No Tension about Uppena Climax

Tollywood: Young mega hero Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is hitting the screens on the coming Friday. There are a lot of expectations for the project. Already, the film has created a special interest among the audiences. Kriti Shetty's glamour, DSP's music, Vijay Setupathi's villain act, and other aspects are major attractions of the film. Along with these elements, there is a discussion about the climax of Uppena.

Uppena's climax is going to deal with a novel point that was not explored in the past. The climax already created a huge sensation on social media. It is very important for the film which Chiranjeevi also mentioned during the pre-release event of the movie.

With the element getting leaked on social media, there is a talk that the film unit is tensed and nervous. But, Vaishnav Tej feels confident about the same. He hoped that the audiences will like the climax when they see the film on the screen and there's no second thoughts about it.