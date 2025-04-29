Live
NTR-Neel magnum opus locks June 2026 release, ending speculations
Ending months of speculation, the highly anticipated film featuring Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel has officially locked its release date. As per the newly unveiled poster, the film is set to hit the big screens on June 25, 2026, sending waves of excitement through NTR’s fan base worldwide.
Earlier, strong buzz suggested that the film might release during Sankranthi 2026, fueling hopes of a major festive box-office clash. However, industry insiders now clarify that the Sankranthi release was never a feasible plan. With a crowded festival lineup already in place, the makers opted for a strategic summer-end release in June—ensuring wider reach and better box-office potential, especially with schools and colleges on vacation.
This announcement has come as a sigh of relief to fans eagerly awaiting a concrete update. With Prashanth Neel’s signature high-octane storytelling and NTR’s electrifying screen presence, expectations are sky-high. More details about the film’s title, cast, and teaser are expected in the coming months as the countdown to 2026 begins.