Official: Ram Charan becomes father; Upasana gives birth to a baby girl
Highlights
It is already known that Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana, is pregnant and ready to give birth to their first child.
Last night, Upasana was admitted to Apollo Hospital located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The good news is that she gave birth to a baby girl in the early morning of June 20, 2023. Mega fans have been sending their warm wishes to Ram Charan for becoming a father, expressing their joy on various social media platforms.
Furthermore, fans are eagerly awaiting to hear the same news from Ram Charan himself and his father, Chiranjeevi, of course.
