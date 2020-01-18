'Orey... Bujjiga' gets release date

Young Hero Raj Tarun starring Complete Entertainer 'Orey… Bujjiga' Produced by KK Radha Mohan in Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner Presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan in Konda Vijay Kumar's Direction has wrapped up its shooting formalities. The film is gearing to release on April 3rd as a summer special.

Producer KK Radha Mohan said, " The entire shooting part of our film, 'Orey... Bujjiga' has been completed. This film is an out & out youth and family entertainer perfectly matching the energy of Raj Tarun. Konda Vijaykumar has made this film with a different story. We are releasing the film on April 3rd as a summer special. Our 'Orey...Bujjiga' will surely entertain all sections of the audience. This film will become another Superhit film for our banner."

Young Hero Raj Tharun and Malavika Nair will be seen as a lead pair while Hebah Patel will be seen in a crucial role.