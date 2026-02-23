Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda make it official

Ending months of speculation and fan curiosity, star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially announced their wedding, putting an end to the long-running suspense around their relationship. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, confirming that they are entering wedlock and beautifully christening their union as the “Wedding of VIROSH” — a name lovingly given to them by fans.

Sharing a heartfelt message, both actors posted the same story on Instagram, expressing gratitude to their supporters for naming their bond long before they did. In their emotional note, they wrote that even before they made plans for themselves, fans had already given them the identity of “VIROSH,” and they were now honouring that love by officially naming their wedding after it. The announcement instantly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

Wedding festivities have already begun and are being kept strictly private. The families have reportedly departed for Udaipur, where the ceremonies are scheduled to take place. According to sources, the haldi ceremony will be held on February 24, followed by the sangeet on February 25, and the wedding on February 26. The venue is said to be a secluded hill resort on the outskirts of the city, most likely The Mementos by ITC Hotels, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the intimate celebrations.

While the wedding itself will be a private affair, the couple is planning a grand reception for the film fraternity and distinguished guests. The lavish reception is scheduled for March 4 from 7 PM onwards at Taj Krishna, where several prominent personalities from the film and political circles are expected to attend, making it one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year.