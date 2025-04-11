Oscar nod to stunt design; ‘RRR’ once again makes waves

History has been made — the Academy Awards will officially recognize Stunt Design as a category starting from the 100th Oscars in 2028, and India's cinematic gem RRR has once again stolen the global spotlight in this groundbreaking moment.

The Academy’s official announcement featured a striking still from RRR, showcasing Ram Charan’s intense face-off with a tiger in the film’s interval action sequence. This powerful image symbolized the global recognition of the art of stunt choreography and thrilled not only Indian cinema lovers but also the RRR team.

“Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars,” read the Academy’s note. “The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027.”

Director SS Rajamouli, elated by the announcement and the inclusion of his film in this historic moment, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Academy. Producer DVV Danayya also took to social media, stating, “The Legendary Saga Continues! Proud and elated to see #RRRMovie featured in the prestigious #Oscars announcement!”

This unexpected honor has sparked excitement across the Telugu film industry, especially among Ram Charan fans, who are thrilled to see their idol’s powerful action moment being recognized globally.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli appears to be gearing up for his next big cinematic leap. His upcoming project SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu is rumored to be aiming for a March 27, 2027 release — coincidentally the same release date as RRR. With intense focus being placed on action episodes and a sky-high budget, expectations are already soaring.

With RRR once again making waves on the international stage and SSMB29 shaping up as a massive spectacle, Rajamouli continues to raise the bar for Indian cinema, one epic frame at a time.