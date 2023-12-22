Pallavi Prashanth gets bail; will be out from bars soon

In an unexpected turn of events, Pallavi Prashanth, the recently crowned winner of the Bigg Boss reality show, found himself under arrest by Telangana police shortly after his victory. The arrest was linked to his alleged involvement in the destruction of public property during clashes between his fans and supporters of other contestants.



Bhole Shavali, a fellow contestant on the show, played a crucial role in organizing legal representation for Pallavi Prashanth and subsequently filing for bail. The court, noting a lack of substantial evidence connecting Prashanth to the conspiracy of property damage, granted bail.

Fans are expressing their gratitude to Bhole Shavali for his prompt assistance, and it is anticipated that Pallavi Prashanth will soon be released from Chanchalguda prison. The contestant's legal representative has raised concerns about the police actions. The contestant’s lawyer questioned, “What is the Police doing when it comes to law and order? There is a political witch-hunt and conspiracy behind this case, and Pallavi Prashanth was arrested only to take revenge. Are these police arresting big celebs when a fan dies at an audio function?”