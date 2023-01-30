Pawan Kalyan And Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable' Finale Episode's Part One Will Stream On This Date

Tollywood's iconic actor Balakrishna has made his digital debut with AHA's reality show 'Unstoppable'. With the success of the first season, the makers launched the second season too and it is going high witnessing amazing TRPs. Along with inviting the younger generation actors like Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh Balakrishna also made the show own a political side with Chandra Babu Naidu and Kiran Kumar Reddy. The Pan-Indian star Prabhas's episode made the show reach the heights and now with Pawan Kalyan's latest episode, it will definitely take the top position! Off late, the streaming date of part one of this episode is unveiled by AHA…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Maatallo rosham, meesam lo pourusham, aa cutout lo rajasam. Power Star Pawan Kalyan MASS appearance ki inka 4 days mathrame unnayi. The power finale part 1 premieres February 3.#PawanKalyanOnAHA #NBKOnAHA #UnstoppableWithNBKS2".

Pawan Kalyan looked awesome in this poster sporting in a black hoodie!

This is the latest promo of the episode… It is all amazing and showcased Pawan and Balakirshna in all fun moods. They discussed Pawan's personal, political and professional matters along with a small element of Sai Dharam Tej. Even Balakrishna also asked a few things about Pawan to Ram Charan Tej and teased him. On the whole, the episode raised the expectations bar a notch higher.

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Charithra maarabothundhi. Recordlu baddhalavvabothunnai. Agniki aayuvu thodainattu, POWER storm ki LEGENDARY fire add avvabothundhi. FANS... the BAAP of all episodes part 1 ki siddhamga undandi! Power Finale of #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 part 1 premieres Feb 3".

So guys, just four days are left to witness Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable episode on the AHA platform!