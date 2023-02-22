Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's New Movie Launched

Good news for the fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, as the Telugu remake of the superhit Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani, has been officially launched. The movie will star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in lead roles, and is said to be a fantasy comedy.

The regular shoot for the movie has already begun. Actresses Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are rumored to be the female leads. The film is being produced by People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios, with Thaman S providing the music.

The launch event was attended by Samuthirakani, Trivikram, Thaman, TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla, and others. Stay tuned for further updates.