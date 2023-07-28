Live
- Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
- This is when ‘Rangabali’ is hitting OTT platform
- Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rule!’
- Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
- Chandrababu continues his tirade with YS Jagan, alleges Polavaram works halted
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Viral Hepatitis & Pregnancy
Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
Scholarships for Students
CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
Pawan Kalyan son Akira watches ‘Bro;’ fans went crazy seeing him
Highlights
Telugu film “Bro,” starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, directed by Samuthirakani, was released globally today. Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, watched the movie at Sudarshan Theater in Hyderabad today along with Sai Dharam Tej and others. Fans at the cinema went wild upon seeing the star’s heir.
The movie features Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the female leads, with Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others playing key roles. The fantasy comedy-drama has captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.
