Pawan Kalyan son Akira watches ‘Bro;’ fans went crazy seeing him

Telugu film “Bro,” starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, directed by Samuthirakani, was released globally today. Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, watched the movie at Sudarshan Theater in Hyderabad today along with Sai Dharam Tej and others. Fans at the cinema went wild upon seeing the star’s heir.



The movie features Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the female leads, with Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others playing key roles. The fantasy comedy-drama has captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.











