Pawan Kalyan's next titled 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Crafty Director Krish Jagarlamudi's Legendary Heroic Outlaw Film Titled 'Hari Hara Veeramallu'; A production of legendary producer AM Ratnam on Mega Surya Production banner.



On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the title and first look glimpse of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming epic movie under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi and production of legendary producer AM Ratnam on Mega Surya Production banner are revealed. This magnum opus is titled 'Hari Hara Veeramallu' and the first glimpse is extraordinary in its own way.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is essaying the title role. *In the video* Pawan's look is completely refreshing and from tip to toe there can be noticed a clear makeover. It's a never before look of Pawan and crafty *director Krish's taking is superb* which is *terrifically complemented by Keeravani's music* and *the grandeur visuals* go with the flow.

This is the story of legendary heroic outlaw," says director Krish who is a magician in this space of genres and this film will have his trademark elements. This massive film 'Hari Hara Veeramallu' is set in the period of 17th century on the backdrop of Moghuls and Qutub Shahis era and it will offer spectacular visual feast. This is an untold story in Indian cinema and will truly be spellbound.

Gigantic sets like Charminar, Red Fort and Machilipatnam port are assembled for the film's shooting which means it is being made on a lavish budget of ₹ 150 crore with uncompromising grandeur production values.

So far 'Hari Hara Veeramallu' has wrapped up forty percent of its shooting and the makers are hopeful to wrap it up by July and then head to the post-production works. Being a period drama film, six months' time is dedicated for VFX and it will be supervised by Ben Lock who was associated with Hollywood films earlier.

Nidhhi Agerwal is playing the female lead.

Top technicians such as MM Keeravani and ace cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS are handling music and camera respectively for this film.

Also the film is being made on a pan-India level and will get a simultaneous release in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages along with Telugu.

'Hari Hara Veeramallu' is slated for 2022 Sankranthi release.







