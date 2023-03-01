Pawan Kalyan's Remuneration for the Remake of Vinodhaya Sitham

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has recently started shooting for a new film directed by Samuthirakani. The film is said to be an official Telugu remake of the Tamil hit, Vinodhaya Sitham, with star director Trivikram providing the dialogues and screenplay. The movie also stars Sai Dharam Tej in a significant role.

According to sources, Pawan Kalyan has allotted 30-day call sheets for the film and is reportedly receiving a whopping Rs. 75 crore as remuneration, which equates to Rs. 2.5 crore per day. Trivikram has made significant changes to the original script to suit the Telugu audience's sensibilities, including adding a special song featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, which is scheduled to be shot in the last week of March. The item girl for the song is yet to be finalized. Interestingly, the original version of Vinodhaya Sitham has no songs.

The film is expected to release in August, and Ketika Sharma has been locked as the female lead opposite SDT. People Media Factory banner is bankrolling the film, with Pawan Kalyan portraying a 'God' role for the second time after the 2015 film, Gopala Gopala.