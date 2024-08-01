Pawan Kumar Kothuri’s ‘Average Student Nani’ set for August 2nd release

Director and actor Pawan Kumar Kothuri, known for his debut film Merise Merise, is back with his new venture, Average Student Nani. Scheduled for release on August 2nd through PVR Inox Pictures, this film sees Kothuri stepping into both the director's and hero's roles.

At a recent pre-release event, Kothuri shared insights about the film, stating, “This story has been two years in the making. The film explores the complexities of college life, highlighting the emotional challenges faced by students and their families. I aimed to portray a genuine father-son relationship and am thrilled with how it turned out.” He also praised his co-stars, Sneha Malviya and Sahiba Bhasin, for their outstanding performances.

Sahiba Bhasin, making her Tollywood debut, expressed her gratitude to Kothuri and the team, emphasizing the special nature of her role. Sneha Malviya echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the opportunity to work on the project.

Music director Karthik B. Kodakandla and cinematographer Sajeesh Rajendran both commended the film’s quality, with Rajendran noting the excellent chemistry and visual appeal. The film is set to hit theaters on August 2nd, and the team is hopeful for its success.