Peddi Movie Filming Underway on Custom Village Set in Hyderabad

Production on Peddi, the upcoming pan-India feature led by Ram Charan, has progressed into a major schedule, with filming now underway on an extensive, specially constructed village set in Hyderabad.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, a National Film Award recipient, Peddi marks his return to direction after Uppena. The project is being developed under a large-scale production plan, with the director actively supervising the shoot. The latest schedule is expected to cover a substantial portion of the film’s content, and nearly one-third of filming has already been completed.

The movie is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru for Vriddhi Cinemas, with presentation support from Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The cast includes Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Ram Charan, who underwent a physical transformation for the role, recently posted an update from the set on his social media, featuring a behind-the-scenes photograph with co-star Divyendu and director Buchi Babu Sana. In his story, he wrote: “Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule.”

Production design for the large-scale village backdrop has been executed by Avinash Kolla’s team. This phase of the shoot includes high-energy action sequences along with emotional drama portions.

The technical crew brings together names such as composer A.R. Rahman, editor Navin Nooli, and cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, each acclaimed in their respective fields. The production team is aiming to create a high-impact visual and musical experience for audiences across regions.

Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, aligning with Ram Charan’s birthday. The film is expected to cater to audiences across linguistic markets.