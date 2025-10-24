‘Peddi’ team off to Sri Lanka for romantic song shoot

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is set to surprise fans with a rugged and completely unique avatar in his upcoming Pan-India film Peddi. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. After completing a song schedule in Pune, the team has now moved to Sri Lanka for the next major shoot.

Beginning tomorrow, a visually stunning romantic song featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be shot across breathtaking locations in the island nation. The makers have reportedly planned a soulful melody composed by AR Rahman, who is crafting an exciting and diverse album for this ambitious project.

Along with its grand visuals and musical scale, Peddi also features Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role, ensuring an even wider reach across South India and nationwide audiences.

The film’s production and post-production work are progressing smoothly, maintaining perfect pace to meet the release timeline. With high expectations riding on Ram Charan’s Pan-India appeal and Buchi Babu’s emotionally rich storytelling, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

Marking a special celebration for fans, Peddi is slated for a grand Pan-India release on March 27th, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.