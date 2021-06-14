People called me Black Aunty: Priyamani

Priyamani is one of the star heroines in the film industry. She acted with senior heroes in Telugu before taking a break. In her second innings, she began her career again as a judge to a reality show. She did films but it is 'The Family Man' series that brought her huge recognition.

Priyamani broke the silence on life during that phase. The actress put on weight at one point and she revealed that netizens used to troll her by giving names. She said that she was called aunty and black aunty. People even trolled her saying that she is fat.



She shared that online abuse made her life miserable. The actress however overcame all that and is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. Priyamani is happy with the success of 'The Family Man' web series and is looking forward to many more successful projects.

