Just In
Poonam Kaur Raises Allegations Again Against Director Trivikram Srinivas
Actress Poonam Kaur has once again spoken out against director Trivikram Srinivas, bringing up an old issue. For a long time, Poonam has shared concerns and evidence about the director, but her complaints have often been ignored by the Telugu film industry.
With the recent case involving choreographerJani Master bringing attention to workplace problems in Tollywood, Poonam took the chance to share her own experience again. She posted on social media, saying, "If the film association had listened to my complaint about Trivikram Srinivas, many of us could have avoided hardships. I want industry leaders to question him."
The president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Manchu Vishnu, has said he is open to looking into the practices of the industry. However, it’s still unclear if Poonam’s concerns will be addressed this time, or if it will continue to go unresolved.
The Telugu Film Chamber has been taking harassment cases seriously and has set up a committee to investigate these issues. Poonam Kaur is encouraged to approach the Film Chamber for a solution to her long-pending complaint.