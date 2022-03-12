Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' Becomes The Highest Grosser Post Pandemic

It is all known that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam movie was released yesterday with many expectations in the theatres. According to the reviews and critics, the movie bagged a decent talk and is going high with huge collections. Even Pooja also dropped a tweet and stated that this periodic movie is the highest grosser post-pandemic and collected Rs 79 crores on the first day…

Pooja shared a new poster of Prabhas and shared this happy news with all her fans… Take a look!

#RadheShyam ruling the Boxoffice🎞️🎟️, thankyou for making the Highest Grosser film Post Pandemic with 79cr!#BlockBusterRadheShyam ❤ Book your tickets now on @paytmtickets!https://t.co/FcjHurXOf5 pic.twitter.com/314XLcZKfL — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 12, 2022

Prabhas looked handsome in this poster holding the briefcase. This movie collected Rs 79 crores on the first day and turned into the highest grosser post pandemic.

Speaking about the Radhe Shyam movie, it is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This film is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Going with the story, it is a period romantic film as the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perana. But their union brings destruction to the world.

Radhe Shyam movie was out on 11th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide! Along with these movies, Prabhas is all busy with bunch of movies in hand. He is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K movies.