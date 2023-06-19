Prabhas fans eyes on ‘Salaar’ updates

Prabhas, the Tollywood star actor, was recently seen in “Adipurush,” a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. The movie was released last Friday and features Kriti Sanon as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Although the collections are solid, the movie received backlash due to its unnatural dialogues.



Now, fans of Prabhas are eagerly awaiting for the updates of “Salaar”. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The latest buzz is that the movie’s teaser is likely to be out in the last week of June or the first week of July. However, an official announcement will be made soon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Saran Shakthi, and others will be seen in significant roles in this biggie. Produced by Hombale Films on a massive scale, Salaar has Ravi Basrur as the music director. The action drama is all set to release worldwide on September 28, 2023.