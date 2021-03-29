Prabhas gifts himself an expensive Lamborghini 

Tollywood: Tollywood star hero Prabhas is seen posing with his new-priced possession. The 'Darling' actor has got his hands on the Arancio Atlas Shade variant of the ultra-cool beast which is India's second Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster LP 740_4.

Interestingly, a few years ago Prabhas purchased a car for his father Uppalapati Suryanarayana Raju on his last birthday. Coincidentally, his new Lamborghini also got delivered on his father's birth anniversary. After celebrating the occasion with his family members and friends, Prabhas also took a drive in his new car on Hyderabad roads. Some dashing pictures of Prabhas and his new Lamborghini are going viral on the internet.

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil's fame Radhakrishna. Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' and Om Raut's 'Aadi Purush' in his pipeline.