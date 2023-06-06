Prabhas offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara in TTD

Fans of the pan-Indian star Prabhas are eagerly anticipating the release of “Adipurush,” a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. Set to open in theaters on June 16, 2023, the movie’s pre-release event is scheduled to take place this evening in Tirupathi.



Prabhas arrived in Tirupathi last night and visited the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam in the early hours of Tuesday. He offered his prayers to the lord Venkateswara. Photos and videos of him have gone viral on social media. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him at the pre-release event this evening.

In addition to Prabhas, “Adipurush” features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and others in prominent roles. Produced by T-Series in association with Retrophiles, the film will be released in multiple Indian languages and in 3D and IMAX formats to cater to a wide audience.