Prabhas’ sci-fi blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set for Japan release

Prabhas’ highly acclaimed sci-fi film, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' is gearing up for its grand debut in Japan on January 3, 2025, perfectly aligning with the country’s New Year festivities, Shogatsu. The movie will be distributed by Twin under the stewardship of industry veteran Kabata Keizo, marking another significant milestone in its international journey.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has already created waves at the global box office, amassing over ₹ 1200 crores worldwide, with more than ₹ 300 crores coming from the Hindi-speaking regions, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Set in a dystopian future, 'Kalki 2898 AD' explores a world ravaged by conflict and environmental disasters. The story follows Bhairava, played by Prabhas, a valiant warrior whose fate is intertwined with ancient prophecies. Amitabh Bachchan stars as Ashwatthama, an immortal being inspired by Indian mythology, while Deepika Padukone portrays Sumathi, carrying the unborn avatar Kalki—a symbol of hope. Kamal Haasan plays the menacing villain, Supreme Yaskin, adding intensity to this futuristic epic.

Directed by National Award-winner Nag Ashwin, the film blends cutting-edge visual effects with mythological elements, delivering a unique cinematic experience. Given Prabhas' popularity in Japan, the release is expected to attract significant attention.

With its fusion of ancient lore and advanced technology, 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises to offer Japanese audiences a spectacular start to the new year.