Prabhas signs another with a Bollywood director

Young Rebel Star Prabhas who is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil fame Radha Krishna is on a signing spree.

The actor already has a bunch of high-budget projects in his pipeline including 'Salaar' with Prashanth Neel, a mythological epic film film 'Adipurush' under the direction of Om Raut, and also a pan-Indian film under the direction of Nag Ashwin. According to the latest reports, Prabhas has signed a project with yet another Bollywood director. Sources are claiming that Prabhas has given the green signal for the script narrated by Bollywood director Siddharth Anand. It seems like the film will be an action-oriented thriller. Just like Prabhas's all upcoming films, this is also going to be mounted on a big scale.



Mythri Movie Makers got on board to bankroll this project. The official announcement of the film will get released very soon and the shooting might hit the floors as soon as Prabhas wraps up his current commitments.

