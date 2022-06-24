Prabhas Wishes Akash Puri and Chor Bazaar Team All the Best

Lately, the Pan Indian Tollywood Star Prabhas conveyed his wishes to the cast and crew of Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar is an upcoming flick by Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannath. This movie is hitting screens today. In this regard, hero Prabhas wished Akash Puri and the entire team of Chor Bazaar a grand success on his official Instagram handler.

Prabhas wrote, ''All the best to my brother actor Akash Puri and team #Chorbazaar for their grand release tomorrow!''

The most awaited film stars Akash Puri, and Gehna Sippy is in the lead roles, while Subbarju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu, and others will be in key roles. The expectations for the film increased after Prabhas personally wished the movie team. In this movie, Akash Puri is seen as a hardcore fan of Big B Amitabh Bachan, which is releasing today.