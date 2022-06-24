  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prabhas Wishes Akash Puri and Chor Bazaar Team All the Best

Prabhas Wishes Akash Puri and Chor Bazaar Team All the Best
x
Highlights

Lately, the Pan Indian Tollywood Star Prabhas conveyed his wishes to the cast and crew of Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar is an upcoming flick by Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannath.

Lately, the Pan Indian Tollywood Star Prabhas conveyed his wishes to the cast and crew of Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar is an upcoming flick by Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannath. This movie is hitting screens today. In this regard, hero Prabhas wished Akash Puri and the entire team of Chor Bazaar a grand success on his official Instagram handler.

Prabhas wrote, ''All the best to my brother actor Akash Puri and team #Chorbazaar for their grand release tomorrow!''

The most awaited film stars Akash Puri, and Gehna Sippy is in the lead roles, while Subbarju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu, and others will be in key roles. The expectations for the film increased after Prabhas personally wished the movie team. In this movie, Akash Puri is seen as a hardcore fan of Big B Amitabh Bachan, which is releasing today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X