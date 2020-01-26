Prabhas20 wraps third schedule

As said by the director of Prabhas's upcoming film, Radha Krishna, the unit had wrapped up the third schedule yesterday.

Massive sets, which replicate Europe atmosphere, were erected under the Production Designer Ravinder Reddy and these were extensively used in the third schedule.

The cinematographer, Manoj Paramahamsa has apparently put all his expertise to use.

Radha Krishna went on to say that the working chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been nothing but a delight to watch.

Ace technician, Kamal Kannan is supervising the VFX department.

This as-yet-untitled project is being bankrolled by UV Creations. It is being made on a big scale. More details about the project will be made available in the days to come.