Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' first look goes viral
"Rebel star" Prabhas has attained a pan-India image after the super success of Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, and Saaho.
Prabhas is the first South Indian actor to become a pan-India superstar thanks to his performance in Baahubali duology. Prabhas's previous film Saaho showed his stamina at the box office and he is joining hands with Radha Krishna Kumar for his upcoming film. Radha Krishna showcased his directorial skills with 'Jil' and scored the brownie points. Prabhas and Radha Krishna are coming together for 'Radhe Shyam' which is said to be a unique love story and the expectations are really high on the film.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are pairing up for 'Radhe Shyam' and their combination looks extremely good, as seen in the first look poster. Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in the poster and the chemistry between Prabhas and her looks exciting.
'Radhe Shyam' first look
Prabhas and Pooja are seen in a Barbie doll dance pose in the poster and it looks lovely. There is a red-colored ocean in the background and the same is emulated by Pooja Hegde's dress, which speaks a lot about the creative thinking of Radha Krishna Kumar. The poster is truly on international standards.