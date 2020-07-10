Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' first look goes viral

Prabhas has attained a pan-India image after the super success of Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, and Saaho. His next film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde is pairing up with the macho star. "Rebel star" Krishnam Raju is presenting the film while Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseeda are producing it. Along with telugu version film is being made simuntaneously and going to be released in Tamil, Hindi, malayalam languages under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banner. 70% of the shoot has been wrapped up already and a part of the film was shot in foreign countries. The unit will be resuming shoot once the Covid-19 crisis comes to an end. Prabhas's fans and cine enthusiasts in general have been waiting for the first look and title reveal poster of the film for many days. Putting an end to the long wait, the first look poster, which also bears the title 'Radhe Shyam' has been released at 10 AM today and Prabhas's fans simply cannot control their excitement. Rebel star"has attained a pan-India image after the super success of Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, and Saaho. His next film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde is pairing up with the macho star. "" Krishnam Raju is presenting the film while Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseeda are producing it. Along with telugu version film is being made simuntaneously and going to be released in Tamil, Hindi, malayalam languages under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banner. 70% of the shoot has been wrapped up already and a part of the film was shot in foreign countries. The unit will be resuming shoot once the Covid-19 crisis comes to an end. Prabhas's fans and cine enthusiasts in general have been waiting for the first look and title reveal poster of the film for many days. Putting an end to the long wait, the first look poster, which also bears the title 'Radhe Shyam' has been released at 10 AM today and Prabhas's fans simply cannot control their excitement.

Prabhas and Pooja are seen in a Barbie doll dance pose in the poster and it looks lovely. There is a red-colored ocean in the background and the same is emulated by Pooja Hegde's dress, which speaks a lot about the creative thinking of Radha Krishna Kumar. The poster is truly on international standards.








