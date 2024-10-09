Pragya exudes effortless charm

Pragya Jaiswal, known for her stunning beauty and chic fashion sense, has set social media abuzz with her latest photoshoot. The actress looks effortlessly stylish in a cream bralette paired with white shorts and a casual sweater, posing with confidence and poise. Her open hair catches the sunlight, adding to the allure of her striking appearance.

Pragya’s perfectly toned physique enhances her glamorous look, making her effortlessly shine in every outfit. The new photos have fans swooning over her radiant style, proving once again why she is considered a fashion icon.

On the work front, Pragya is all set to share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the highly anticipated film NBK109. Fans are eagerly awaiting her role in the movie, and her recent sizzling photos have only heightened the excitement surrounding the project. With her growing popularity and consistent fashion statements, Pragya Jaiswal continues to captivate her audience both on and off-screen.