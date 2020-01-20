Pranab Mukherjee confers 'Champions of Change 2019' award to Allu Aravind

Noted film producer, Allu Aravind is one of the most renowned personalities in the Telugu film industry. His impeccable work for the film industry is appreciated by one and all.

Allu Aravind is a prolific producer who predominantly bankrolls Telugu films but has also produced blockbuster films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada cinema featuring some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema like Mr Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and others.

Today, the Honorable Former President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee conferred 'Champions of Change 2019' award to Allu Aravind for his exemplary work for the Indian and Telugu film industry. Aravind was presented with the award today, January 20th at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.

Champions of Change award is given to noted personalities who promote social development and community service. Reportedly, four chief ministers, a few athletes and other influential figures from prominent fields, will be receiving the award this year. Allu Aravind will be a key member from the film industry to receive this award.

A jury, headed by justice K.G Balakrishnan(Former chief secretary of India) and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra(Former Judge Supreme Court) has selected Allu Aravind for this prestigious award. This is a central government initiative.