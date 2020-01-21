"Pranam…" Song From 'Jaanu' Is Soothing And Lovely

The most awaiting song from the movie 'Jaanu' has been dropped on the internet a few hours ago. This movie has the Akkineni bahu Samantha and young hero Sharwanand in lead positions. This movie is directed by C. Prem Kumar and is produced by Dil Raju.

The "Pranam…" song has made all the music lovers to make it hum it again and again. The lovely lyrics and soothing music made all and sundry to love it totally. Samantha has posted it on her Twitter account… Have a look!





This journey ! ❤️Here's the lyrical of Pranam, the first single from #Jaanu...https://t.co/SIlRTSBWdq — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 21, 2020

This song shows both Samantha and Sharwanand remembering their love moments. The sweet voice of Chinmayi Sripada made it more soothing and made us listen to it again and again. And the tuning is done by Govind Vasantha.

Jaanu will hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020. Being a Tamil remake of '96' movie, we need to watch how this young pair will create magic on the big screens.