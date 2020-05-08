 Top
Pranitha puts an end to Pub business

Pranitha Subhash, the Kannada beauty needs no introduction for the Telugu audiences.

In 2015, Pranitha entered the business of pubs and got associated with Bootlegger. Bootlegger is located at Lavelle Road, Bangalore. The actress made it clear when she started it that she is only associated with it to satisfy her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

The buzz is that she is not associated with it anymore and wants to start something new. As of now, Pranitha is undecided about her next venture but she might take a decision once the lockdown comes to an end.

