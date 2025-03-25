  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pranitha turns up the glam

Pranitha turns up the glam
x
Highlights

Actress Pranitha Subhash is setting the internet ablaze with her latest sizzling photos, proving once again that her charm is timeless

Actress Pranitha Subhash is setting the internet ablaze with her latest sizzling photos, proving once again that her charm is timeless. Dressed in a black netted strappy gown, Pranitha looks absolutely breathtaking, with her flowing open hair adding to the allure.

The actress, who recently grabbed attention at a fashion event in Paris, is once again making waves with her bold and glamorous transformation. Despite keeping a low profile in recent years while focusing on family life with her two children, Pranitha’s latest avatar has sparked curiosity.

Is she hinting at a comeback to glamorous roles or perhaps gearing up for a special appearance in an upcoming project? While her next move remains a mystery, one thing is certain—Pranitha Subhash continues to captivate audiences with her elegance and confidence.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick