Live
- Alina Habba Named Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey by Trump
- Veteran musician Sri Ushakanth passes away!
- Sonali Sood, Sonu Sood’s Wife, Injured in Nagpur Highway Crash
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, Moon Sighting Details & Celebrations in India and Saudi Arabia
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Set for April Launch: Expected Specs
- Trump Officials Face Fallout Over Military Plans Leak
- Russia Keeps US Talks on Ukraine Confidential, No Joint Statement
- CM Stalin accuses Centre of treating states like enslaved regions
- BSEB 12th Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link to Check Scores Online
- Treasure NFT: How to Earn from Digital Collectibles
Pranitha turns up the glam
Actress Pranitha Subhash is setting the internet ablaze with her latest sizzling photos, proving once again that her charm is timeless
Actress Pranitha Subhash is setting the internet ablaze with her latest sizzling photos, proving once again that her charm is timeless. Dressed in a black netted strappy gown, Pranitha looks absolutely breathtaking, with her flowing open hair adding to the allure.
The actress, who recently grabbed attention at a fashion event in Paris, is once again making waves with her bold and glamorous transformation. Despite keeping a low profile in recent years while focusing on family life with her two children, Pranitha’s latest avatar has sparked curiosity.
Is she hinting at a comeback to glamorous roles or perhaps gearing up for a special appearance in an upcoming project? While her next move remains a mystery, one thing is certain—Pranitha Subhash continues to captivate audiences with her elegance and confidence.