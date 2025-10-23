Prasad Behara: From YouTube sensation to Tollywood’s fastest rising star

Tollywood is currently embracing a major influx of fresh talent, where young artists are stepping into the limelight with the support of new-age filmmakers. Thanks to digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, emerging performers are now finding bigger and faster opportunities in mainstream cinema. Among this exciting batch of newcomers, Prasad Behara has quickly become one of the most promising faces to watch.

Prasad first built his reputation with relatable performances in popular YouTube web series, which earned him a strong fan following. His transition to feature films has been equally impressive. He delivered an emotionally striking performance in Committee Kurrollu, portraying a mature role that connected with the audience on a deeper level. Soon after, he showcased his brilliant comic flair in Mitra Mandali, proving his versatility and solidifying his presence on the big screen.

His other film outings — Beauty, Bachalamalli, and Viraji — further boosted his popularity, while YouTube shows such as Maa Vidaakulu and Pellivaramandi played a key part in shaping him into a beloved entertainer.

Now one of the busiest young actors in Tollywood, Prasad Behara is lining up exciting projects. He will next be seen in notable roles in Paapam Prathap and Romeo Juliet, along with three additional films where he will be leading the charge.

From web screens to widescreens, Prasad Behara’s rise has been nothing short of dynamic — and he is now firmly positioned as one of the most in-demand and talked-about talents in the Telugu film industry.