Prashant Varma And Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man Shooting Is Wrapped Up

Tollywood's first kind of super hero movie Hanu-Man is now the most-awaited one of this summer season! The recently released Hanuman Chalisa rendition is just awesome and raised expectations on the movie. Off late, the makers dropped great news on social media stating the shoot of this movie has been wrapped up. The lead actor Teja will be seen as a villager Hanumanthu who owns the powers of Lord Hanuman.

Even Teja also shared this great news on his Twitter page sharing a small video and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Teja also wrote, "Andddddddd it's a Wrap! #HanuMan".

The video showcased the whole team of Hanu-Man posing to cams on a small island which is seen zoomed out in the end.

Going with the earlier released teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his 'Gadha'. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay's awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi's attire as a bride and Amrita's classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from the dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

Casting Details:

• Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu

• Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma

• Vinay Rai as Michael

• Vennela Kishore

• Satya

• Getup Srinu

• Raj Deepak Shetty

• Bhanu Prakash

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!