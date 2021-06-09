Prashanth Neel in talks with Mahesh?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. After wrapping up this project, the actor has a couple of big projects in his pipeline. Now, we have been hearing rumors that Mahesh Babu is all set to sign yet another big project very soon.

Director Prashanth Neel has recently accepted to do a movie under a popular production house which also has Mahesh Babu's dates. If everything goes well, we can see the crazy combination of Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel.



However, we have to wait for a few more days to get a clarity about this combination.



Prashanth Neel also has a series of interesting projects on hand. It is too early to discuss his lineup since he may be flooded with more offers, after the release of KGF: Chapter 2.

