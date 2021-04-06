Prashanth Neel to become extremely busy?

Tollywood: Prashanth Neel has become one of the most wanted directors in the industry with the tremendous success of his KGF: Chapter 1' movie starring Yash.

The director is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' and the expectations are sky-high on this movie which is slated to hit the theatres on July 16th. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has become busy with back-to-back projects. Rumors are rife that Prashant has signed so many projects which can keep him busy for at least 10 years. We already know that Prashanth Neel is going to join hands with young Rebel Star Prabhas for his upcoming movie titled 'Salaar'. After that project, Prashanth is going to direct NTR movie and recently held talks with Allu Arjun as well. Geetha arts is on board to bankroll this project.

Other star heroes like Vijay, Prabhas, Mahesh etc are also in talks for Prashanth Neel's upcoming projects.