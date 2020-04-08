Pregnancy Reason For Samantha Akkineni's Social Media Break?

Tollywood: Okay. We have heard this before too that Samantha Akkineni is pregnant. This was a cryptic tweet she posted around the release of her movie Oh Baby. The Tollywood movie was a blockbuster hit. Then there were rumours that Sam was pregnant. However, the actress rubbished the reports saying they were baseless. Later in an interview, she was said she would think of going the family way when the time was right.

After that, there were reports that Samantha had rejected several movies offers as she wanted to focus on extending her family. But this time around, there is silence.

We all know that Samantha is one of the most active actors on social media. She not only promotes her movies on social media but also gives a peek into her personal life with pictures of her holiday. Strangely enough, Sam has stayed away from social media for the last few days. Akkineni Nagarjuna recently posted a picture of him, Akhil and Amala holding lamp, as part of PM Modi's Diya Chalo campaign to fight the coronavirus. The picture neither had Chaitanya nor Samantha. This has again fuelled rumours that the Telugu actress may have taken a break for her pregnancy. Now, this has no credence yet unless we hear it from the horse's mouth. Let's wait for an official confirmation.

Samantha was last seen in Jaanu. The film was a Telugu remake of 96 which featured Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.