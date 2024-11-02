Live
- Dont serve just the Gandhi family; serve your kind also Chalavadi advises Kharge
- ‘KA’ movie review: A suspenseful dive into mystery and emotion
- Controversy Over Waqf Land Notices to Farmers- CM Intervenes
- ‘Game Changer’ teaser to be out on Nov 9
- SRT Entertainments comes with three new releases this Nov
- Delusional opinion: Union Minister blasts Kharge over 'Modi ki guarantee, a cruel joke' claims
- Priya Prakash Varrier lights up stunning photoshoot
- Jharkhand elections: HM Shah to unveil BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Ranchi tomorrow
- ‘Do Patti’ review: Thriller that does not thrills
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Field Gun Factory in Kanpur
Priya Prakash Varrier has once again mesmerized fans with her enchanting photoshoot, reminiscent of a beautiful sparkler illuminating the night.
Priya Prakash Varrier has once again mesmerized fans with her enchanting photoshoot, reminiscent of a beautiful sparkler illuminating the night. Renowned for her glamorous style, Priya brought the festive spirit to life with a striking red silk lehenga paired with a stylish bralette.
Her look is accentuated by oversized jhumkas, a bold red bindi, and vibrant red lipstick, complemented by dramatic black winged eyeliner.
Adorned with flowers in her hair and gracefully posing by the pool, she truly shines in the festive atmosphere. Beyond her stunning visuals, Priya is also busy with multiple film projects, including the Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the Hindi film 3 Monkeys, and the Kannada project Vishnu Priya.
