  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Priya Prakash Varrier lights up stunning photoshoot

Priya Prakash Varrier lights up stunning photoshoot
x
Highlights

Priya Prakash Varrier has once again mesmerized fans with her enchanting photoshoot, reminiscent of a beautiful sparkler illuminating the night.

Priya Prakash Varrier has once again mesmerized fans with her enchanting photoshoot, reminiscent of a beautiful sparkler illuminating the night. Renowned for her glamorous style, Priya brought the festive spirit to life with a striking red silk lehenga paired with a stylish bralette.


Her look is accentuated by oversized jhumkas, a bold red bindi, and vibrant red lipstick, complemented by dramatic black winged eyeliner.


Adorned with flowers in her hair and gracefully posing by the pool, she truly shines in the festive atmosphere. Beyond her stunning visuals, Priya is also busy with multiple film projects, including the Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the Hindi film 3 Monkeys, and the Kannada project Vishnu Priya.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick