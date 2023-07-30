Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release

Recent blockbuster “Baby” is continuously drawing crowds to the theatres. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, the film grossed more than 70 crores at the ticket windows.



There has been a rumor on social media that the film will be available for streaming from 18th August on Aha. A few started to believe it, but “Baby” producer SKN has denied the rumors now. So, the film would not be available on OTT in recent times. This is an excellent decision as it would encourage audiences to watch the movie in theatres, which would, in turn, help the exhibition sector.

The romantic drama is written and directed by Sai Rajesh. Already the film was appreciated by Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. Recently Megastar Chiranjeevi also watched the movie, and he immensely enjoyed it. Vijay Bulganin composed the tunes for this cult blockbuster.