- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
Recent blockbuster “Baby” is continuously drawing crowds to the theatres. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, the film grossed more than 70 crores at the ticket windows.
There has been a rumor on social media that the film will be available for streaming from 18th August on Aha. A few started to believe it, but “Baby” producer SKN has denied the rumors now. So, the film would not be available on OTT in recent times. This is an excellent decision as it would encourage audiences to watch the movie in theatres, which would, in turn, help the exhibition sector.
The romantic drama is written and directed by Sai Rajesh. Already the film was appreciated by Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. Recently Megastar Chiranjeevi also watched the movie, and he immensely enjoyed it. Vijay Bulganin composed the tunes for this cult blockbuster.