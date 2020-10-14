Puri Jagan puts a request to Narendra Modi

Puri Jagannath is impressing the fans and common audiences with his podcasts that are on different aspects. His latest podcast is about farming, where he came up with interesting suggestions to everyone. Not just that, Puri also shared the podcast on social media and tagged PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing the link to his podcast video, Puri Jagan wrote, "Sir This is my humble request. Pls look into this and try to implement it."

Puri Jagan talked about the importance of Vertical Farming in this video and he stated that all of us must start doing terrace farming which requires less water and less pesticides. With vertical farming, Puri feels that we can free a lot of land from cultivation and use it for rice, and corn.

Puri shared insightful information regarding farming but we have to see if the officials endorse the same.