Puri-RAPO Movie Set to Begin Production

Rumors have been circulating on social media for the past few days about a potential collaboration between actor Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh, following their successful film iSmart Shankar. It's rumored that they will be teaming up for a sequel to iSmart Shankar, with shooting reportedly set to begin in October 2023. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Currently, Ram Pothineni is occupied with shooting for his upcoming movie with Boyapati Srinu, which is an action-packed entertainer featuring Sreeleela as the female lead. The film is scheduled to hit screens on October 20, 2023.