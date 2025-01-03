Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Hits Rs. 1,799 Crore Worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, continues to dominate the global box office, amassing an impressive Rs 1,799 crore worldwide within just 28 days. This record-breaking performance cements the film’s position as a landmark in Indian cinema, with analysts forecasting it will soon breach the Rs 2,000 crore mark. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the staggering figures on social media, highlighting the overwhelming response the film has garnered across India and globally. The movie’s collections show no significant signs of slowing, as audiences flock to theaters despite new releases.

Pushpa 2 builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which introduced audiences to the high-stakes world of red sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, the first installment grossed Rs 326.6 crore globally and earned Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor.

With Pushpa 2, expectations were sky-high, and the film has not disappointed. Industry observers note that the movie’s pan-Indian appeal and strategic marketing have significantly contributed to its phenomenal box office performance.

Despite its remarkable run, the film experienced a notable dip in collections on Day 29, earning Rs 5.1 crore net, a 61.51 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs. 13.25 crore. The breakdown of Day 29 earnings is as follows:

- Hindi: Rs. 3.75 crore

- Telugu: Rs. 1.18 crore

- Tamil: Rs. 0.15 crore

- Kannada and Malayalam combined: Rs. 0.01 crore

These figures come after a sharp 72 per cent surge on Day 28. Pushpa 2 has faced stiff competition from several new releases, including Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Despite this, the film has maintained its stronghold, with domestic collections reaching Rs 1,189.85 crore net.

The success of Pushpa 2 has sparked widespread discussion online, with hashtags like #Pushpa2CollectionWorldwide and #AlluArjun trending across platforms.