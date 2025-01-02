Pushpa 2 Crosses Rs 1788 Crore, Beats Baahubali 2’s Box Office Record

The global box office continues to witness the unprecedented success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has shattered records and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film. As of Day 28, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 1788 crore worldwide, surpassing the previous benchmark set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

On New Year’s Day, Pushpa 2 saw a significant boost in collections, earning Rs 13.15 crore at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This surge pushed the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 1184.65 crore. The Hindi version of the film contributed a major chunk, bringing in Rs 9.5 crore, while the Telugu version followed with Rs 3.1 crore. The film also performed well in other regional markets, with Rs 57.65 crore from Tamil, Rs 14.14 crore from Malayalam, and Rs 7.6 crore from Kannada.

The makers of Pushpa 2 confirmed on Tuesday that the film had crossed Rs 1760 crore worldwide by Day 26. At that time, the film was just Rs 28 crore short of overtaking Baahubali 2’s record. Over the following two days, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 20.85 crore in India, ensuring that it had surpassed the Rs 28 crore gap to claim the spot as the second-biggest Indian film ever in terms of global earnings.

The film’s journey at the box office has been remarkable, considering that Baahubali 2 had grossed Rs 1788 crore worldwide and Rs 1030.42 crore in India. While Baahubali 2 saw a significant portion of its revenue from the international market, especially China, Pushpa 2 has managed to achieve its massive total largely through domestic collections. Despite Pushpa 2’s impressive performance, it still trails behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which remains the highest-grossing Indian film with Rs 2070 crore globally.

The film’s momentum is expected to remain strong through the Pongal period. However, the upcoming release of Game Changer on January 10, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, may influence the box office performance of Pushpa 2. Game Changer, which is being marketed as a pan-Indian film, is expected to draw significant attention in the southern markets, potentially impacting the ongoing collections of Pushpa 2.Pushpa 2 Breaks Records, Crosses Rs 1788 Crore Worldwide, Overtakes Baahubali 2