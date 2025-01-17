‘Pushpa 2’ Reloaded: Extended version takes the saga to new heights

The global sensation Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed over Rs. 1830 crore, has upped the ante with the release of the Reloaded version. Released on January 17, 2025, the new version includes 20 minutes of additional footage, enhancing the film’s story and adding more thrilling twists.

The Reloaded version delves deeper into Pushpa Raj’s (Allu Arjun) early life, beginning with a flashback from his childhood. After a fierce battle with Japanese smugglers, Pushpa is shot and falls into the sea, leading to a flashback that showcases his courage. In a daring move to retrieve a cricket ball from a lake, young Pushpa, despite not knowing how to swim, dives in, showcasing the fearless spirit that has defined him.

The film also expands on SP Shekhawat’s (Fahadh Faasil) sinister plans, unveiling his investigation into a global smuggling network. New scenes depict Shekhawat discovering a container at sea linked to the illegal operations, as well as a car accident that leads to the death of Hameed and Jakka Reddy, pushing the plot into international waters.

Another key addition is Pushpa’s bold mission to Japan. After a red sandalwood shipment goes missing, Pushpa stows away in a container and travels to Japan, where he meets Hiroshi, the main smuggler. This sequence ties back to the film’s opening and introduces the concept of Pushpa Money, a revolutionary transaction method, further cementing Pushpa’s genius in navigating international smuggling operations.

The Reloaded version also intensifies the power struggles within the syndicate. Pushpa’s refusal to reveal his stockpile location to Rao Ramesh (Rao Ramesh) and the intense standoff with Jal Reddy (played by Jagapati Babu) adds layers of tension to the film. The emotional payoff comes when Pushpa reclaims his childhood locket from his brother Ajay, resolving a long-standing sibling conflict.

The Reloaded version ends with a cliffhanger, teasing the arrival of Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and ensuring that fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what’s to come. The extended scenes, character developments, and global subplots make the Reloaded version a thrilling ride, offering fans even more reasons to rewatch this action-packed saga.