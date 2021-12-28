Pushpa Thank You Meet: Allu Arjun Turns Emotional Thanking Director Sukumar

It is all known that Allu Arjun's latest movie is a blockbuster hit! He essayed the role of a red gold smuggler in the movie and was seen as Pushpa Raj. Even Rashmika Mandanna also essayed a de-glamour role and impressed all and sundry. Off late, the makers of this movie organized a 'Thank You' meet today and along with the producers' even director Sukumar, music director DSP and a few others made their presence and shared their happiness on this special occasion…

Tollywood's PA BA Raju's team dropped the official link of the 'Thank You' meet on their official Twitter page… In this video, we can witness Sukumar, DSP and Allu Arjun sharing their happiness with all the fans…

Allu Arjun specially thanked Sukumar and turned emotional… He said without Arya movie, he wouldn't own this success and even Sukumar also went tear-eyed…

Allu Arjun also thanked all his team taking their names personally… He started off with Sukumar and then thanked DSP for his wonderful songs and also showed off his gratitude by thanking the costume designers, makeup artists and even the assistant choreographers. He displayed all the pics of them in the presentation and said without these all, the movie wouldn't turn into a blockbuster!

On the other hand, Allu Arjun also gave a special interview to the media and opened about the movie…

He started off by saying, "I always keep experimenting with my looks for every film. This film is definitely very different from anything that I have done before. I was looking at it as a huge opportunity to do something very new. I absolutely didn't look at it as a risk. In fact, I was looking at it as the USP of the film. We were banking on the look for this film. I knew if we get it right, it'll be the USP of the film. We put a lot of effort to get it right. So, I think the credit goes to the director for bringing such a canvas and to get it right and giving me full freedom to experiment as much as I wanted to".

Pushpa movie also crossed the collections of 83 movie in Bollywood and when asked about it, he said, "I can't comment on '83' because I haven't seen the movie yet. What worked for 'Pushpa', I think, is that it's a mass film set in a very natural screenplay. I think that works for the audience. It has a very realistic treatment of a commercial film. So I think realism connected across many other languages. When it is realistic, it has a more universal appeal. I think the realism in the film has caught the people's imagination".

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun is essaying the role of Pushpa Raj and will be seen as a wood cutter. Rashmika Mandanna will also hold a complete de-glamorous appeal in this movie. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners. The movie was released on 17th December, 2021 all over the country and has turned the biggest hits of Allu Arjun's career in Tamil and Hindi languages.

Taran Adarsh also confirmed that and dropped a special note on his Instagram page…

He wrote, "#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers in *those circuits* — much, much ahead of #83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 39.95 cr. #India biz. HIT."

In Tamil also, Allu Arjun bagged a blockbuster hit and the movie is running successfully in all areas turning into a more bigger one!