‘Racharikam’ pre-release event makes buzz
The much-awaited film Racharikam, starring Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar, and Varun Sandesh, is all set to release on January 31st. Produced by Eswar under Chill Bros Entertainment and directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, the film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. The team has been generating excitement through its impressive promotional content, including songs, posters, teasers, and trailers.
At the pre-release event, Vijay Shankar spoke highly of the film, stating that the title Racharikam signifies royalty and reflects the grandeur of Rayalaseema. He also credited director Suresh for his hard work and dedication. “Suresh sir’s vision is evident in every shot, and the dialogues written by Ram Prasad are truly gripping,” he added. Vijay also thanked producer Eswar for his tireless efforts and mentioned that the music by Vengi has left a lasting impression on him.
Varun Sandesh, who plays a negative role in the film, praised the chemistry between the lead actors and the amazing visuals. He expressed excitement for the audience to witness his powerful performance.
Director Suresh Lankalapalli thanked the entire team, including the DOP Arya Sai and music director Vengi, for their contributions. He also highlighted the rich, grand cinematography, and the exceptional performances of the cast, especially Apsara Rani and Vijay Ramarao.
Racharikam promises to be an exciting watch with its compelling story and strong performances, and it’s releasing in theaters on January 31st.